Proequities Inc. Takes Position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Proequities Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 147.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 49.1% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1,644.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter.

GDXJ opened at $47.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.41. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.24 and a fifty-two week high of $65.95.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

