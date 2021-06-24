Amalgamated Bank Trims Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,475 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 7,371 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in HP were worth $2,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HPQ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in HP during the fourth quarter valued at $413,229,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HP by 394.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,277,085 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $135,797,000 after buying an additional 3,412,210 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,932,843 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $188,368,000 after buying an additional 2,269,483 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,176,264 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $132,597,000 after buying an additional 2,098,278 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,139,000. 75.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HPQ opened at $29.20 on Thursday. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.98 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.00. The firm has a market cap of $35.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.02.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. HP had a negative return on equity of 143.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. HP’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.194 per share. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. HP’s payout ratio is 34.21%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HPQ. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen boosted their price objective on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

