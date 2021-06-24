Amalgamated Bank Trims Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $2,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Aequim Alternative Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 13,944.9% in the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 9,928,800 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,105,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,954,000 after buying an additional 554,855 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at about $315,895,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. acquired a new position in MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth about $289,179,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MongoDB by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 669,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,925,000 after purchasing an additional 39,565 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDB. DA Davidson upped their price target on MongoDB from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on MongoDB from $409.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on MongoDB from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.25.

MDB stock opened at $387.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.00 and a beta of 0.73. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.27 and a 1 year high of $428.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $303.93.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $181.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.96 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 648.36% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 9,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.30, for a total transaction of $2,669,252.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,752 shares in the company, valued at $68,488,341.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.29, for a total value of $1,519,284.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,850 shares in the company, valued at $33,385,726.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 388,927 shares of company stock valued at $114,860,927 over the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

