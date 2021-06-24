Amalgamated Bank Sells 430 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 4.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,502,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,777,361,000 after purchasing an additional 83,027 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,796,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $780,818,000 after purchasing an additional 37,013 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,177,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $609,041,000 after purchasing an additional 31,006 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $466,128,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Biogen by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,687,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $413,152,000 after acquiring an additional 316,017 shares during the period. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BIIB. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Biogen from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup raised Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James upgraded Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Biogen from $246.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.93.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $371.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $55.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.44. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.25 and a 1 year high of $468.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $303.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 23.89%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 18.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

