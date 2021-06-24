Amalgamated Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 8.9% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 57,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,276,000 after buying an additional 4,658 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Guardant Health during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Guardant Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $300,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 0.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,754,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 3.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,124,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,581,000 after purchasing an additional 41,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on GH. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Guardant Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Guardant Health from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Guardant Health from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.15.

In other news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 72,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total value of $11,263,581.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,405,525 shares in the company, valued at $371,870,109.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.01, for a total value of $656,271.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,158.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 418,640 shares of company stock valued at $64,971,025. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:GH opened at $127.64 on Thursday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.50 and a 12 month high of $181.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.03. The company has a current ratio of 21.29, a quick ratio of 20.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.76 and a beta of 0.51.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 30.60% and a negative net margin of 112.70%. The company had revenue of $78.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. Guardant Health’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.