RAI Finance (RAI) Trading Down 7.2% This Week

RAI Finance (CURRENCY:RAI) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 24th. Over the last week, RAI Finance has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. RAI Finance has a total market cap of $36.51 million and $6.95 million worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RAI Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.80 or 0.00002334 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00047939 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.81 or 0.00107879 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.67 or 0.00169004 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000179 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003177 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $33,968.03 or 0.99539525 BTC.

RAI Finance was first traded on February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,843,265 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAI Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAI Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RAI Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

