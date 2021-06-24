Ravencoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $35.57 Million (RVN)

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 24th. One Ravencoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0552 or 0.00000162 BTC on exchanges. Ravencoin has a total market capitalization of $500.03 million and $35.57 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ravencoin has traded down 24.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001933 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00047939 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00055602 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003559 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00020669 BTC.

About Ravencoin

Ravencoin is a coin. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 9,060,435,000 coins. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org . The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a digital peer to peer network that aims to implement a use case specific blockchain, designed to efficiently handle one specific function: the transfer of assets from one party to another. Built on a fork of the Bitcoin code, Ravencoin was launched January 3rd, 2018, and is a truly open source project (no ICO or masternodes). It focuses on building a useful technology, with a strong and growing community. Launched on January 3rd, 2018, the ninth anniversary of bitcoin’s launch, Ravencoin is an open-source project designed to enable instant payments to anyone around the world. The aim of the project is to create a blockchain optimized specifically for the transfer of assets such as tokens from one holder to another. A fork of the bitcoin code, Ravencoin features four key changes: The issuance schedule (block reward of 5,000 RVN)Block time (1 minute)Coin supply (21 Billion)Mining algorithm (KAWPOW formerly X16R and X16RV2 respectively)”

Ravencoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

