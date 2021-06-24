Snow Lake Holdings, Inc. Sells 3,363 Shares of Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Stock

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) major shareholder Snow Lake Holdings, Inc. sold 3,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $87,505.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,148,392.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Snow Lake Holdings, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Snow Lake Holdings, Inc. sold 998 shares of Conn’s stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $28,223.44.

NASDAQ:CONN opened at $26.18 on Thursday. Conn’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.63 and a twelve month high of $31.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $768.59 million, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 2.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.25. Conn’s had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The firm had revenue of $363.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.89) earnings per share. Conn’s’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Conn’s, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

CONN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conn’s during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Conn’s by 42.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 175,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 52,409 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Conn’s by 176.7% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 622,822 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,114,000 after acquiring an additional 397,771 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conn’s during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conn’s during the first quarter valued at about $8,836,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

