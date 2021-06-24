Unilever (LON:ULVR) Given a GBX 4,600 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Unilever (LON:ULVR) has been given a GBX 4,600 ($60.10) price target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,553.64 ($59.49).

Shares of LON:ULVR opened at GBX 4,288 ($56.02) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.66, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Unilever has a 1-year low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59). The stock has a market capitalization of £112.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4,241.60.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

