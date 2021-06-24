Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $152.65 Million Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,052,247 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,059 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.80% of Hologic worth $152,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Hologic by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 47,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 16,164 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Mark J. bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,605,000. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 913,752 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,965,000 after buying an additional 5,164 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 97,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,286,000 after buying an additional 6,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 242,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,631,000 after buying an additional 49,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

HOLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $64.47 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.02 and a 52-week high of $85.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.17.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). Hologic had a net margin of 35.86% and a return on equity of 71.87%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 103.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $260,145.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,377.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

