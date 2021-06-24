Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 16,059 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,052,247 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,059 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Hologic were worth $152,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter worth $194,467,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Hologic by 48.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,855,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $138,028,000 after acquiring an additional 609,375 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Hologic by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,323,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $169,200,000 after acquiring an additional 594,505 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,041,590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $75,859,000 after purchasing an additional 553,642 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 868.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 575,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,792,000 after purchasing an additional 515,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Hologic news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $260,145.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,613 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,377.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HOLX opened at $64.47 on Thursday. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.02 and a 52-week high of $85.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.48.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). Hologic had a return on equity of 71.87% and a net margin of 35.86%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 103.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Hologic from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.44.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

