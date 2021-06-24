Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 3,020 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 816,107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,020 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.96% of STERIS worth $155,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STE. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of STERIS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in STERIS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in STERIS by 84.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.84, for a total value of $763,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,214.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,121 shares of company stock valued at $1,789,433 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of STE stock opened at $205.58 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.22. The firm has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.59 and a beta of 0.56. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $146.12 and a fifty-two week high of $216.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.10.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.17). STERIS had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $873.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. STERIS’s payout ratio is 25.93%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. JMP Securities increased their price target on STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.33.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

