Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $155.33 Million Stock Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 419,747 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $155,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 162 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Paycom Software by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in Paycom Software by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Paycom Software by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 503 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Paycom Software by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 124 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total transaction of $7,939,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PAYC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Paycom Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $384.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Paycom Software from $490.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paycom Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.76.

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $365.12 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $347.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $257.87 and a 1 year high of $471.08. The company has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of 146.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.40.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.37. Paycom Software had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to purchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

