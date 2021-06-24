SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) Major Shareholder Ault Global Holdings, Inc. Buys 29,000 Shares

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) major shareholder Ault Global Holdings, Inc. bought 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.76 per share, for a total transaction of $283,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 16th, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. bought 142,000 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $962,760.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. bought 10,500 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $71,505.00.

On Friday, May 28th, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. bought 500 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.89 per share, for a total transaction of $3,445.00.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. purchased 3,500 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.44 per share, for a total transaction of $22,540.00.

On Thursday, May 13th, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. purchased 1,000 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.33 per share, for a total transaction of $6,330.00.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. purchased 6,000 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.38 per share, for a total transaction of $44,280.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. purchased 3,000 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.97 per share, for a total transaction of $20,910.00.

Shares of SSNT stock opened at $10.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. SilverSun Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.93 and a twelve month high of $13.42.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SilverSun Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Weber Alan W acquired a new position in shares of SilverSun Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SilverSun Technologies by 556.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in SilverSun Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in SilverSun Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. 9.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SilverSun Technologies Company Profile

SilverSun Technologies, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company. The company resells enterprise resource planning software for the financial accounting requirements, as well as offers training, technical support, and professional services. It also resells warehouse management system software, which controls the movement and storage of materials; and customer relationship management, human capital management, and business intelligence products.

