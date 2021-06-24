ContentBox (BOX) Price Reaches $0.0013 on Major Exchanges

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 24th. One ContentBox coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ContentBox has traded down 29.5% against the US dollar. ContentBox has a market cap of $2.28 million and $527,171.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00011709 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.31 or 0.00137314 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000916 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000497 BTC.

About ContentBox

BOX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,718,736,327 coins. The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox . ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

Buying and Selling ContentBox

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

