James Latham plc (LON:LTHM) Raises Dividend to GBX 15.50 Per Share

James Latham plc (LON:LTHM) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 15.50 ($0.20) per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This is a boost from James Latham’s previous dividend of $5.70. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LTHM opened at GBX 1,157 ($15.12) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. James Latham has a one year low of GBX 752.55 ($9.83) and a one year high of GBX 1,180 ($15.42). The company has a market capitalization of £230.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,026.23.

James Latham Company Profile

James Latham plc, together with its subsidiaries, imports and distributes timber and panel products in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers panels, melamine, veneer, laminates, solid surface products, door blanks, plastics, hardwoods and softwoods, engineered timber products, flooring products, decking and cladding products, modified timbers and panels, fire retardant panels, advanced technical panels, and treatments.

