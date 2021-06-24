James Latham plc (LON:LTHM) Raises Dividend to GBX 15.50 Per Share

James Latham plc (LON:LTHM) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 15.50 ($0.20) per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This is a boost from James Latham’s previous dividend of $5.70. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LTHM opened at GBX 1,157 ($15.12) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. James Latham has a one year low of GBX 752.55 ($9.83) and a one year high of GBX 1,180 ($15.42). The company has a market capitalization of £230.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,026.23.
James Latham Company Profile
