Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Has $368,000 Stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 76.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,920 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Diodes were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIOD. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Diodes by 4.2% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Diodes by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Diodes by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Diodes by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Diodes by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 92.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Diodes in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.80.

DIOD opened at $76.37 on Thursday. Diodes Incorporated has a twelve month low of $45.40 and a twelve month high of $91.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 1.06.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. Diodes had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $413.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 2,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $146,808.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 385,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,739,944. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,900 shares of company stock worth $2,504,397. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

