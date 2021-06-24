Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 2,290 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 33.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,290 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 10,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 9,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 5,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $51.59 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.35. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $40.44 and a 1 year high of $54.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 31.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.17%.

Several research firms recently commented on FAST. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

