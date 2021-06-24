Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Has $306,000 Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 92.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,800 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 36,425 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter worth $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter worth $29,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 235.8% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 53.3% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 377 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 68.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SBUX opened at $111.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $131.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.06 and a fifty-two week high of $118.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.15.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Cowen upped their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Stephens upped their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Starbucks from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.80.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

