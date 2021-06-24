Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New Investment in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.09% of DSP Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DSPG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 253.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,059,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,572,000 after acquiring an additional 760,156 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DSP Group during the 4th quarter valued at $6,092,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of DSP Group by 472.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 382,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,352,000 after buying an additional 316,038 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of DSP Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,768,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in DSP Group by 24.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 494,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,040,000 after buying an additional 96,685 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DSPG stock opened at $14.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.99. The company has a market capitalization of $351.05 million, a PE ratio of -57.96, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.92. DSP Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.42 and a fifty-two week high of $18.02.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $32.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.00 million. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 4.77% and a positive return on equity of 4.56%. Research analysts expect that DSP Group, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DSP Group

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless chipset solutions. It operates through three segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions for converged communication at home, including integrated circuits for cordless phones, home gateway devices, integrated circuits addressing home automation applications, and fixed-mobile convergence solutions.

