Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 2,290 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 33.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,290 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1,550.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on FAST. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

FAST stock opened at $51.59 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.35. The stock has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $40.44 and a 12 month high of $54.32.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 31.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.17%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.