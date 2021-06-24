Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Position Reduced by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,978 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Paychex in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 26,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total transaction of $2,666,851.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,392 shares in the company, valued at $6,374,699.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total transaction of $363,778.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,619 shares in the company, valued at $5,100,359.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,885 shares of company stock worth $17,653,610 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.75.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $103.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.69. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.96 and a twelve month high of $105.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 26.76% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.00%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

