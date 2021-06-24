PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,373 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in PG&E were worth $3,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jabodon PT Co. acquired a new stake in PG&E in the 1st quarter valued at $1,365,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PG&E by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 70,044 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in PG&E by 372.4% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 101,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 79,817 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PG&E by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,867,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in PG&E by 298.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 225,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 168,944 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PCG opened at $10.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.38. PG&E Co. has a one year low of $8.35 and a one year high of $12.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.05). PG&E had a positive return on equity of 11.48% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. As a group, analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PCG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.94.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

