Martingale Asset Management L P Makes New Investment in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in ModivCare during the 1st quarter valued at about $295,987,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in ModivCare during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,344,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in ModivCare during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,144,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC bought a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,597,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,277,000.

MODV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on ModivCare from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised ModivCare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of ModivCare stock opened at $171.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 65.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $148.88. ModivCare Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.35 and a 12-month high of $184.71.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $453.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.06 million. ModivCare had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.63%. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that ModivCare Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

