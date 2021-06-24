Bp Plc Invests $270,000 in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Bp Plc bought a new position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 35.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 4.3% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 6,396 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.28, for a total value of $1,447,286.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,572 shares in the company, valued at $10,312,032.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 872 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $203,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,512 shares in the company, valued at $5,245,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,722 shares of company stock worth $14,090,952 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Gartner from $204.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.00.

NYSE IT opened at $238.27 on Thursday. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.82 and a fifty-two week high of $240.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $222.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.59.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 50.82% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

