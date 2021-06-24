Chronologic Price Reaches $0.17 on Exchanges (DAY)

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 24th. Chronologic has a market cap of $204,854.13 and $37.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chronologic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000498 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Chronologic has traded up 19.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00055840 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003540 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00020692 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $203.38 or 0.00603026 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00040625 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00077301 BTC.

About Chronologic

DAY is a coin. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,398,181 coins and its circulating supply is 1,220,301 coins. Chronologic’s official website is chronologic.network . Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronoLogic is a cryptocurrency project that wants to introduce a new concept of Proof-of-Time. The DAY token is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The only way additional DAY can be produced is via the passage of time where the rate of DAY tokens minted will depend on the minting power, named ChronoPower. “

Buying and Selling Chronologic

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chronologic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chronologic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

