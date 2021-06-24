Webcoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $61,577.84 (WEB)

Webcoin (CURRENCY:WEB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 24th. One Webcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Webcoin has a market cap of $61,577.84 and approximately $1.00 worth of Webcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Webcoin has traded 49.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00055840 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003540 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00020692 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.38 or 0.00603026 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00040625 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00077301 BTC.

About Webcoin

Webcoin (WEB) is a coin. Webcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,439,990 coins. The official message board for Webcoin is medium.com/@webcoinstoday . Webcoin’s official Twitter account is @webcointoday and its Facebook page is accessible here . Webcoin’s official website is webcoin.today

According to CryptoCompare, “WebHits is a website traffic exchange platform. It is a traffic trading ecosystem where users can either publish their websites to be visited and/or visit other users websites. WebHits allows users to perform traffic exchanges in an automated way by featuring a traffic session manager or, to reduce the waiting time, users can manually visit other websites. Webcoin is a utility ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain and serves the purpose of a unified currency for buying and selling services within the Webhits.io platform. “

Buying and Selling Webcoin

