Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 225 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,019 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific by 22.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 17,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $3,206,000. Navalign LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $1,181,000. Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 20.6% during the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 29,247 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,446,000 after acquiring an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,008 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNP. TD Securities raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.53.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $219.11 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.16. The company has a market capitalization of $145.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $162.13 and a 12 month high of $231.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

