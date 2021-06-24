Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 658,283 Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its stake in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,491,576 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 658,283 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 9.03% of Criteo worth $189,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Criteo by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 277,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,645,000 after acquiring an additional 84,628 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Criteo during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,093,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Criteo by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,036 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,280,000 after acquiring an additional 19,167 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Criteo by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 69,392 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Criteo during the 1st quarter valued at about $347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRTO stock opened at $38.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 1.10. Criteo S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $44.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.29.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. Criteo had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $213.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Criteo S.A. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 53,405 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $2,049,683.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

CRTO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Criteo from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Criteo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist raised their price objective on Criteo from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JMP Securities raised Criteo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.81.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

