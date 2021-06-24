Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 181,986 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,913,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 181,986 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 1.00% of TransUnion worth $172,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in TransUnion by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 774,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,801,000 after acquiring an additional 33,361 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in TransUnion by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 777,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,146,000 after acquiring an additional 264,741 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in TransUnion by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,354,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,395,000 after acquiring an additional 140,122 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Management LP boosted its position in TransUnion by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Lansing Management LP now owns 219,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,803,000 after acquiring an additional 32,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at $1,701,000. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRU opened at $109.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.40. TransUnion has a one year low of $78.02 and a one year high of $111.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of 52.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.31.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $745.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.39 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. This is a positive change from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.52%.

In other TransUnion news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 5,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $475,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,768,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David M. Neenan sold 31,126 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total value of $3,242,395.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,390,957.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,438 shares of company stock valued at $6,124,550 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRU. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on TransUnion from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on TransUnion from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised TransUnion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TransUnion from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on TransUnion from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. TransUnion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.08.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

