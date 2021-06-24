Neuberger Berman Group LLC Increases Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 795,501 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,230 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $182,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MASI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Masimo during the 4th quarter worth $121,292,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 573,619 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $131,737,000 after acquiring an additional 174,134 shares during the period. Martin Currie Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 487,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $130,935,000 after acquiring an additional 174,060 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,891,414 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $434,382,000 after acquiring an additional 157,425 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 971,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $223,221,000 after acquiring an additional 134,660 shares during the period. 80.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Masimo alerts:

MASI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Masimo in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Masimo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.80.

Shares of MASI opened at $239.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.84 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.99. Masimo Co. has a 12-month low of $203.81 and a 12-month high of $284.86.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $299.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.22 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 2,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $498,793.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,986,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.