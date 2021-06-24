New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.67.

NFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Fortress Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut New Fortress Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

NFE opened at $40.17 on Thursday. New Fortress Energy has a 12 month low of $11.48 and a 12 month high of $65.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.97.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.26). New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 28.02% and a negative net margin of 40.46%. The company had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.44 million. New Fortress Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is currently -72.73%.

In other New Fortress Energy news, major shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 281,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total transaction of $11,591,813.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John J. Mack acquired 24,000 shares of New Fortress Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.88 per share, with a total value of $957,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,103,013 shares in the company, valued at $43,988,158.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 989,089 shares of company stock valued at $41,031,619. 48.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $465,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,717,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,157,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,820,000 after buying an additional 863,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,455,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,633,000 after buying an additional 871,216 shares in the last quarter. 41.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company, provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

