Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) Major Shareholder Milton C. Ault III Purchases 74,000 Shares

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) major shareholder Milton C. Ault III acquired 74,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.29 per share, for a total transaction of $687,460.00. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

ALZN stock opened at $8.94 on Thursday. Alzamend Neuro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.06 and a fifty-two week high of $33.55.

Alzamend Neuro Company Profile

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AL001 for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders.

