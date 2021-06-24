Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.680-0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $285 million-300 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $288.90 million.Methode Electronics also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.350-3.750 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Methode Electronics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

NYSE:MEI opened at $47.57 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.78. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Methode Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $23.97 and a fifty-two week high of $49.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Methode Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.10%.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.