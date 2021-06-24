Dejan Deklich Sells 2,817 Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Stock

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) insider Dejan Deklich sold 2,817 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total value of $73,157.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 183,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,777,415.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Dejan Deklich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 18th, Dejan Deklich sold 1,502 shares of 8X8 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $39,322.36.

On Monday, April 26th, Dejan Deklich sold 1,277 shares of 8X8 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $43,456.31.

On Friday, April 16th, Dejan Deklich sold 77 shares of 8X8 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $2,581.81.

Shares of EGHT stock opened at $27.24 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.47. 8×8, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $39.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.35 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $144.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.96 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 73.97% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down previously from $32.50) on shares of 8X8 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on 8X8 from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 8X8 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on 8X8 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. 8X8 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in 8X8 during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 8X8 during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in 8X8 during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in 8X8 during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in 8X8 by 152.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

