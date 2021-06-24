Ho Shin Sells 4,583 Shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Stock

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) General Counsel Ho Shin sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $63,199.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 34,701 shares in the company, valued at $478,526.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ho Shin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 19th, Ho Shin sold 3,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $42,390.00.

Shares of YEXT stock opened at $14.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.68. Yext, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.01 and a 12-month high of $20.90.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $92.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.60 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 40.41% and a negative net margin of 23.00%. Yext’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Yext, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Yext by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,326,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,007,000 after acquiring an additional 243,361 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Yext by 6.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,315,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,335,000 after acquiring an additional 775,832 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Yext in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Yext by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,400,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,014,000 after acquiring an additional 218,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Yext by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Yext from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Truist lowered their target price on Yext from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Yext in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Yext from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.64.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews through its Knowledge Network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks.

