Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $379,000 in Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 20,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HBB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 42.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 112.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands during the fourth quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 37.8% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.24% of the company’s stock.

HBB has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Hamilton Beach Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hamilton Beach Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

In other news, Director Paul Dwinelle Furlow bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.19 per share, for a total transaction of $46,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,849 shares in the company, valued at $321,158.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 32.89% of the company’s stock.

HBB stock opened at $23.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.57. The company has a market capitalization of $320.63 million, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.10. Hamilton Beach Brands Holding has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $26.00.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Hamilton Beach Brands had a return on equity of 39.75% and a net margin of 4.37%. On average, analysts predict that Hamilton Beach Brands Holding will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Hamilton Beach Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Hamilton Beach Brands’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

Hamilton Beach Brands Company Profile

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes small electric household and specialty housewares appliances in the United States and internationally. It offers air fryers, blenders, coffee makers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, juicers, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens.

