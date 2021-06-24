Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 90.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 25,027 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALXN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $494,584,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $184,465,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,697,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $421,404,000 after buying an additional 1,149,833 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2,494.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,072,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $164,008,000 after buying an additional 1,031,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,804,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $438,151,000 after buying an additional 1,024,729 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALXN. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.32.

Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $179.83 on Thursday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.91 and a twelve month high of $183.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.75 billion, a PE ratio of 58.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $173.81.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

