Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 90.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 25,027 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALXN. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $256,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 63,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 55,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,742,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALXN opened at $179.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $173.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.75 billion, a PE ratio of 58.77, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.28. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.91 and a 12 month high of $183.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.52.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ALXN shares. Oppenheimer upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.32.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

