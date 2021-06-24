Citigroup Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 230,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,667 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $11,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHO. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 627.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000.

SCHO opened at $51.21 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.29. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $51.15 and a 52 week high of $51.64.

