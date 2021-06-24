16,614 Shares in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Purchased by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CPSI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 1,326.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 202.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Computer Programs and Systems alerts:

Shares of CPSI stock opened at $33.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.15 and a twelve month high of $36.37. The company has a market cap of $489.59 million, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.74.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $68.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.16 million. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CPSI. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Computer Programs and Systems from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Computer Programs and Systems from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Computer Programs and Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

In other Computer Programs and Systems news, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 5,000 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Also, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,522,314.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,316 shares of company stock worth $854,348. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.