Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 224.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 214,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,293,000 after acquiring an additional 148,429 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 18,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,830,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 204.2% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after buying an additional 4,321 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $624.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $626.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $292.28 and a 12 month high of $673.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 65.20%. The business’s revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.98 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.60%.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $634.23, for a total transaction of $3,171,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,965 shares of company stock worth $9,519,206 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Lam Research from $583.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Lam Research from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Lam Research from $590.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Lam Research from $740.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $682.86.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

