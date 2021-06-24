LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,640 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

LS Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,640 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 8,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 7,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTVA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Bank of America lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corteva has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.21.

In other news, SVP Samuel R. Eathington acquired 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.57 per share, for a total transaction of $149,925.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Brian Titus sold 29,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total value of $1,468,110.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CTVA opened at $43.57 on Thursday. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.83 and a 12 month high of $49.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.67%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

