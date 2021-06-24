Solstein Capital LLC Invests $69,000 in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Livent by 226.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 89,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 61,880 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Livent by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,091,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,228 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Livent in the fourth quarter valued at $906,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Livent by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 199,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 5,602 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Livent in the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Livent alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on LTHM. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Livent in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Livent in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Livent in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Livent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.91.

LTHM stock opened at $18.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 4.01. Livent Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -155.83 and a beta of 2.16.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $91.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.78 million. Livent had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%. Livent’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Livent Co. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Livent

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.