4,840 Shares in Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMKRU) Bought by Solstein Capital LLC

Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMKRU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Tastemaker Acquisition during the first quarter worth $135,000. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tastemaker Acquisition during the first quarter worth $150,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Tastemaker Acquisition during the first quarter worth $165,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Tastemaker Acquisition during the first quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Tastemaker Acquisition during the first quarter worth $400,000.

TMKRU opened at $10.09 on Thursday. Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.07.

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the restaurant, hospitality, and related technology and services sectors.

