261 Shares in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Purchased by Solstein Capital LLC

Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,302,778,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,745,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,240,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,665 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,772,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,134,979,000 after purchasing an additional 966,280 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4,644.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 972,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $223,616,000 after purchasing an additional 952,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 10.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,680,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,402,520,000 after purchasing an additional 879,184 shares in the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total value of $62,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,098.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $249,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,231,411.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,194,790 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen stock opened at $238.71 on Thursday. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $210.28 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.81.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

