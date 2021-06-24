Solstein Capital LLC Makes New $40,000 Investment in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northstar Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APD opened at $290.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $64.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.00 and a twelve month high of $327.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $295.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 20.39%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.60%.

APD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $302.00 price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.67.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

