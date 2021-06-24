Solstein Capital LLC Takes $33,000 Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 410.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AJG shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.07.

AJG stock opened at $140.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $93.87 and a 12 month high of $154.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.89%. Sell-side analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.