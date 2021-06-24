Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) EVP John P. Molloy Sells 6,040 Shares

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,040 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total value of $1,259,521.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of MSI stock opened at $213.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.09. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.58 and a fifty-two week high of $214.79.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 203.20% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 39.89%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 15.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 396 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 340 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 463 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 710 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSI. Citigroup raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $204.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.67.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

