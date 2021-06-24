Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Director Jason P. Rhodes Sells 62,609 Shares

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 62,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $1,587,764.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBIO opened at $25.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.73. Generation Bio Co. has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $55.72.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts forecast that Generation Bio Co. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GBIO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Generation Bio by 47.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,484,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090,360 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Generation Bio by 117.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,913,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576,565 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Generation Bio by 94.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,512,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,053,000 after acquiring an additional 733,695 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 144.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 716,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,394,000 after purchasing an additional 423,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 50.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,082,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,817,000 after purchasing an additional 363,459 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GBIO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Generation Bio from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Generation Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Generation Bio Company Profile

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

