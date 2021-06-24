Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Director Jason P. Rhodes Sells 62,609 Shares

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 62,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $1,587,764.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:GBIO opened at $25.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.73. Generation Bio Co. has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $55.72.
Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts forecast that Generation Bio Co. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on GBIO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Generation Bio from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Generation Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.
Generation Bio Company Profile
Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.
